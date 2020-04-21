WEAR PROPER MASKS

Infectious Disease Specialist in the Ministry of Health, Dr. Jose Davy is appealing to Vincentians to wear proper face masks and to wear them in the correct way, as the Ministry continues with its approach towards curbing the spread of the Coronavirus pandemic in St. Vincent and the Grenadines.

She made this appeal during the Face to Face program aired on NBC Radio, this morning. Dr. Davy said people who are ill can wear cloth masks to avoid the spread of the Coronavirus but these same cloth masks will not stop healthy people from getting infected with COVID 19.

Furthermore, Medical Surgical masks can prevent up to 80 percent of protection from the Coronavirus penetrating. Dr. Davy added that the N95 or Respirator face Masks offer maximum protection for the Coronavirus.







