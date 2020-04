The 21st Biennial Convention of the SVG Teachers Union will be held next week at the Union’s Headquarters.

The Union said in keeping with the protocols regarding physical and social distancing, the convention will be held virtually and will be streamed live via Zoom Teleconferencing.

The Convention is slated for Thursday April 30th beginning at 9am. The opening session will be streamed live on the SVG Teachers Union Facebook page.







Share This Article: Facebook

Twitter

LinkedIn

Email

Tumblr

Print



Related