MAKE SAFE MASKS FOR COVID-19

The Ministry of Health, Wellness and the Environment said many people locally are making their own masks to curb the spread of the Novel Coronavirus and the Ministry is commending these people but it is also reminding them to ensure that the masks they make follow the safety guidelines, to ensure that they are safe.

This statement was made by Infectious Disease Specialist in the Ministry of Health, Dr. Jose Davy during the Face to Face program aired on NBC Radio yesterday.

Dr. Davy said people are using different fabrics to make their masks but one of the key aspects is to ensure that the masks fit well and they include a fabric that the Coronavirus cannot pass through when they breathe.

Dr. Jose Davy







Share This Article: Facebook

Twitter

LinkedIn

Email

Tumblr

Print



Related