EDUCATION SECTOR CHALLENGES

Minister of Education, St. Clair “Jimmy” Prince said the COVID-19 pandemic has created the worst situation that the Education Sector has ever experienced.

Speaking on Radio on Sunday, Minister Prince said despite the challenges facing the sector, several measures are being put in place for Teachers and Students.

Minister Prince commended Education Officials for their assistance amidst the closure of Schools as a result of the Coronavirus pandemic.

The Minister said that schools across the state will remain closed for two weeks, pending a review of the COVID-19 pandemic.

St. Clair “Jimmy” Prince, Minister of Education.







