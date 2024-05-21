Acting PM encourages modern fishing techniques

Acting Prime Minister, Montgomery Daniel says while there is an increase for fish and fish products, modern fishing techniques must be complimentary to the marine eco-system.

Minister Daniel made the point while speaking at the 47th annual Fisherman’s Day activities at the Calliaqua Fisheries Complex.

The theme for this year’s Fisherman’s Day celebration was “Fish is Food, Fish is Life, Leave no Fisher Behind” and the slogan, “Fish sustainably, for a Blue Economy”.

Rueben Bradshaw was named Fisherman of the year with a catch of 81 heads of fish.

Bradshaw won a 75 horse power engine, 6 bottles of engine oil, one compass and fishing supplies, among other prizes.

Like this: Like Loading...

Related