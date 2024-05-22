Local magistrate emphasizes importance of church in shaping laws

Local Magistrate John Ballah is of the view of that the Church in St. Vincent and the Grenadines has a major role to play in shaping the laws of the country.

The view was expressed during his presentation of the tenth Annual Archbishop Sir George Cuthbert Manning Woodroffe’s Memorial Lecture last Thursday.

Ballah spoke on the topic “Law and Morality and the Role of the Church”

The lecture was held at the Anglican Pastoral Centre, New Montrose, as part of the 60th Anniversary of Bishops College, Kingstown.

Like this: Like Loading...

Related