QUEENS COMMOMWEALTH ESSAY COMPETITION

Another opportunity is being provided for Vincentian Youths to participate in the Queens Commonwealth Essay Writing Competition.

Local Representative of the program, Jodie Dennie said young Commonwealth citizens can share their thoughts, ideas and experiences on key global issues and have their hard work and achievement celebrated internationally.

Ms. Dennie said the theme for this year’s competition is “Climate Action and the Commonwealth” and the deadline for entries to be submitted in this year’s competition is June 30th.

She said the competition will be conducted in two categories and outlined what the junior Category will comprise. Ms. Dennie also outlined what the senior category for the Commonwealth Essay Writing Competition will comprise.

Jodie Dennie.







