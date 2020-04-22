SCHOOL CLOSURE EXTENDED

Schools across St Vincent and the Grenadines will remain closed for an additional two weeks.

Minister of Health, Luke Browne said on his Facebook page that the Ministry of Education met with Health Officials this morning to discuss the re-opening of schools.

He said the decision was made that schools would remain closed for the time being and that the situation would be reviewed in two weeks,”

Minister Browne said the Ministry of Health is doing its best to minimize the risks that COVID-19 poses to the population, but he warned Vincentians not to lower their guard or become complacent. Also, if everyone join forces, they will overcome all the challenges associated with COVID-19.

Hon. Luke Browne, Minister of Health.







