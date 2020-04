Infectious Disease Specialist, Dr. Jerrol Thompson said no medical treatments have given to individuals who tested positive for COVID-19 in St. Vincent and the Grenadines.

Dr. Thompson was responding to a question at a Media conference yesterday regarding the effectiveness of the drug Interferon, to treat the virus.

Dr. Thompson said a major study is being undertaken to find out the types of medication that will be most effective to treat COVID-19.

Dr. Jerrol Thompson, Infectious Disease Specialist.







