PM COVID-19 AND NATIONAL DEVELOPMENT

Prime Minister Dr. Ralph Gonsalves said while the global COVID-19 pandemic is a serious issue, St. Vincent and the Grenadines still has to focus on all issues of national development while it addresses the Novel Coronavirus.

He made this statement while responding to a question at a Media Conference yesterday, held to update the nation on the local COVID-19 situation.

The Prime Minister said while the Nation put measures in place to address COVID-19 it still has to ensure that the health sector can manage other health issues which have been claiming the lives of Vincentians for example Cancer and Non- Communicable Diseases.

Prime Minister Gonsalves reiterated that since the first case was recorded to date no-one in the country has died as a result of COVID-19. He said people have died from homicides and other issues which must be addressed as well, while they continue to deal with COVID-19.







Share This Article: Facebook

Twitter

LinkedIn

Email

Tumblr

Print



Related