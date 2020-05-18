Agriculture Minister : Government will Maintain Contact with Canadian Officials

Minister of Agriculture, Forestry, Fisheries and Labour, Saboto Caesar has said that local authorities will maintain contact with officials in Canada, to ensure the safety and welfare of Vincentian Farm Workers.

Minister Caesar gave the assurance, prior to the departure of 130 Farm Workers from St Vincent and the Grenadines, who left the state for Toronto Canada last week, where they would take up jobs on various farms.

He said the Ministry of Labour would communicate with officials in Canada on an ongoing basis, to ensure that the Vincentian workers are safe. The Vincentian Farm Workers left the Argyle International Airport, on a chartered Sun Wing flight.







