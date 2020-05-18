Inland Revenue Department Lends Assistance to Companies

The Inland Revenue Department continues to work along with Companies which are experiencing difficulty filing their taxes in a timely manner, due to the COVID-19 Pandemic.

Comptroller of Inland Revenue, Kelvin Pompey said the Department has granted extensions to a number of Companies up until the end of June.

Mr. Pompey also encouraged those companies that have not filed their taxes as yet to contact the Inland Revenue Department to have this issue addressed, in order to avoid late fees.

Comptroller of Inland Revenue, Kelvin Pompey.







Share This Article: Facebook

Twitter

LinkedIn

Email

Tumblr

Print



Related