PCR MACHINE ARRIVES

St. Vincent and the Grenadines has received the PCR Machine required for COVID-19 testing. Minister of Health, Luke Browne was on hand to receive the Machine when it arrived last Friday.

The Minister said this is an important breakthrough, as they should now be able to commence in-country testing by the middle of next week, after the machine is set up and personnel are trained.

He said they are entering a new stage of the National response to the pandemic. The machine was purchased by the Ministry of Health, Wellness and the Environment with funding from the Eastern Caribbean Central Bank.

Minister Browne said they expect to receive additional PCR machines from the International Atomic Energy Agency and Taiwan. The Ministry of Health is reminding the public to take precautions which are effective against the spread of COVID-19.







