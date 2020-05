Minister of Tourism, Sports and Culture Cecil McKie said his Ministry is considering its response and actions needed to function in light of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Speaking on Radio Last week, Mr. McKie noted that his Ministry has been the hardest hit because of the coronavirus, but he is optimistic that the Ministry is well positioned to manage the impact of the pandemic

Minister McKie said direct foreign investment will be one of the main drivers of the Tourism Ministry.







