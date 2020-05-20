OVER 600 THOUSAND DOLLARS PRESENTED IN GRANT FUNDING TO YOUNG VINCENTIAN ENTREPRENEURS

A Ceremony was held yesterday to present over 600 thousand dollars in grant funding to young Vincentian entrepreneurs under the first phase of the Promoting Youth Micro Enterprises {PRYME} Program.

The Government of St. Vincent and the Grenadines has allocated 2.4 million dollars towards the program, which is being implemented by the Centre for Enterprise Development (CED).

The Program seeks to create opportunities for grant funding for young entrepreneurs who have good business ideas but might not be able to access funding from traditional financial institutions.

Speaking at yesterday’s presentation ceremony, Minister of Finance, Camillo Gonsalves, said a total of 80 successful applicants have received a major boost in realizing their business ideas.

Minister Gonsalves said hundreds more Vincentians are expected to benefit from the programme throughout the rest of the year.







