SVG HAS RECORDED IT’S EIGHTEENTH (18) POSITIVE COVID -19 CASE

St. Vincent and the Grenadines has recorded it’s eighteenth (18) positive COVID -19 case following receipt of results today from the CARPHA Public Health Lab.

The Health Services Sub-Committee said this new case, is an occupant of a home with two known positive COVID-19 cases.

There were no other new positive results in this batch of 17 PCR COVID-19 tests that included tests for the Carnival Crew members who returned to St. Vincent and the Grenadines on May 14, 2020.

There are now four (4) active and fourteen (14) recovered cases of COVID-19 in St. Vincent and the Grenadines.

The Sub-Committee continues to stress the importance of maintaining the public health measures currently in place which include hand hygiene, cough etiquette, physical distancing of at least 3-6 feet in public spaces, face coverings and strict adherence to quarantine and isolation.

The committee maintains that these measures are vital, if we are to continue to slow the spread of COVID-19 in St. Vincent and the Grenadines.







