PRIME MINISTER DR. RALPH GONSALVES EXPRESSED SOLIDARITY WITH THOSE INJURED IN UNION ISLAND FIRE

Prime Minister Dr. Ralph Gonsalves has expressed solidarity with the people of Union island and in particular those injured by last evening’s fire at a Gas Station in Clifton.

Speaking on NBC’s Face to Face programme this morning, Dr. Gonsalves said three persons were injured in the incident which occurred at about 6:30 PM.

Dr. Gonsalves said the government will be making every effort to ensure that the victims receive the necessary medical treatment. Dr. Gonsalves commended everyone who responded to the fire.







