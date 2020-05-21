STAKEHOLDERS RECOMMEND AN INCREASE IN THE AMOUNT OF PASSENGERS TRAVELLING IN PUBLIC SERVICE VEHICLES

The Royal St. Vincent and the Grenadines Police Force has announced that after consultation with the relevant stakeholders, an increase in the amount of passengers travelling in public service vehicles has been recommended with immediate effect.

Superintendent Kenneth John, Head of the Traffic Department is advising that due to the COVID-19 global pandemic and the protocols to be adopted that all omnibus licensed to transport eighteen (18) passengers at this moment carry twelve (12) rather than the previously recommended amount of nine (9).

In addition, the recommended amount for the twenty five (25) and twenty nine (29) seater omnibuses have been increased to eighteen (18) and twenty one (21) respectively.

Superintendent John outlined that the Traffic Department will be clamping down on any delinquency to ensure the safety of commuters travelling on public service vehicles and the general public as a whole.

He further stated that the protocols and guidelines as stipulated by the Ministry of Health, Wellness and the Environment (MOHE) should be followed and all public service vehicles should be maintained in a clean and sanitary condition according to the traffic regulations.







Share This Article: Facebook

Twitter

LinkedIn

Email

Tumblr

Print



Related