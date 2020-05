MR ANDREW ANNSIE (Ann-C) JOHN also known as PASS and CHARLES of 85 Ashamstead Road, SouthCote, Reading, England formerly of Vermont died in England on Sunday 10th May at the age of 78. The funeral takes place on Friday 29th May at the Cemetery on Henley Road, Caversham, Reading, UK at 12:00 p.m. There will be no church service due to the Corona Virus.







Share This Article: Facebook

Twitter

LinkedIn

Email

Tumblr

Print



Related