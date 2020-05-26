Union Island Gas station fire claims the lives of two

Two of the persons who were injured in the fire at Freddy’s Gas Station in Clifton Union Island last week, are reported to have died.

Reports indicate that 72-year-ol Freddy North, the owner of the Gas Station, and 14-year-old Lindani Neverson, a student of the Union Island Secondary School died yesterday.

The fire occurred at about 6:40pm last week Tuesday May 19th, following an explosion at the Gas Station.

Mr. North reportedly suffered first degree burns about his body, and was hospitalized, while Lindani Neverson reportedly sustained third degree burns to most of his body as a result of the incident, and was also hospitalized.

Another student, 17-year-old Shaniqua (Azaria) Alexander, is reported to have sustained both second and third degree burns about her body, and has also been hospitalized as a result of the incident.

Photo by : Jeremie Tronet







Share This Article: Facebook

Twitter

LinkedIn

Email

Tumblr

Print



Related