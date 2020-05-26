Police are seeking the assistance of the public in the investigation into a shooting that left two persons dead and one injured

Police are seeking the assistance of the public in the investigation into a shooting incident that resulted in the deaths of Lionel George, 28 years old unemployed of Rockies and Deneisha Corridon, 25 years old Businesswoman of Yambou. The incident also left a Security Guard nursing gunshot wounds to his body.

According to investigations, on 23.05.2020 about 1:40am George and Corridon who were reportedly in a relationship were in the Arnos Vale area sitting in their motor vehicle when two (2) unknown men armed with guns, shot the couple about their bodies. Corridon reportedly died on the spot. George was rushed to the Milton Cato Memorial Hospital (MCMH) to seek medical attention where he subsequently succumbed to his injuries.

A post-mortem examination is expected to be carried out on the bodies to ascertain the cause of death.

A Security Guard that was on in the vicinity was also shot during the incident. He is in a stable condition.

Police are therefore seeking the assistance of the public in obtaining any information that will lead to the apprehension and prosecution of the offender(s) in this matter.

Persons with information are asked to contact the Assistant Commissioner of Police in charge of Crime at 1-784-456-1339 or the officer in charge of the Criminal Investigations Department at 1-784-456-1810 or any police officer or police station they are comfortable with. All information will be dealt with confidentially. Investigations are ongoing.







