Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs, Sir Louis Straker highlights the importance of protecting civilians from the consequences of armed conflict

Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs, Sir Louis Straker has highlighted the importance of protecting civilians from the consequences of armed conflict.

Sir Louis was delivering an address yesterday, at the Open High-Level VTC of the UN Security Council on the Protection of Civilians in Armed Conflict.

He said protecting civilians from the harsh realities of armed conflict is a central priority of our international system.

Sir Louis said that COVID-19 continues to amplify an already dire situation for civilians, especially those in camps with compromised access to healthcare, proper nutrition and sanitation.







