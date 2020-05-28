The Diamond Athletics Facility is progressing very well

Minister of Finance, Camillo Gonsalves says remarkable progress is being made on the Diamond Athletics Track Facility.

The Minister said on Radio this week that since the official sod turning ceremony in January this year, work has been progressing at a fast pace.

He said the Officials are working towards the construction of a top class facility for the people of St. Vincent and the Grenadines.

Minister Gonsalves also provided an update of the work that will be carried out next year.

The Diamond Track Facility is being constructed by Regupol BSW and Dipcon Engineering Company.







Share This Article: Facebook

Twitter

LinkedIn

Email

Tumblr

Print



Related