Minister of Health, Luke Browne has extended appreciation to the government and people of the Republic of China, Taiwan, for their continued assistance to St. Vincent and the Grenadines.

He expressed gratitude while addressing a ceremony on Friday to mark the handing over of a quantity of equipment intended to improve this country’s capacity to respond to the Covid 19 pandemic.

Minister Browne said Taiwan continues to share its knowledge and resources to assist its allies in mitigating the pandemic.

Minister Browne said St. Vincent and the Grenadines will continue to lobby on behalf of Taiwan at various international forums.





