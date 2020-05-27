Investigations are being conducted surrounding the Deaths of Moralis Delano and Juwanie Roberts

Police say they are investigating the circumstances surrounding the death of Moralis Delano Stanley, a 45 years old Labourer of Chauncey.

Police say, according to investigations, Stanley’s motionless body was discovered in a pool of blood about 7:00 yesterday morning by his Mother, who subsequently informed the Police. The District Medical Officer was summoned to the scene and pronounced Stanley dead.

A post-mortem examination was expected to be carried out on the body to ascertain the cause of death.

Meanwhile, Police are investigating the circumstances surrounding the murder of Juwanie Roberts, a 17-year-old Labourer of Redemption Sharpes.

Police say according to investigations, at about 12:45 on Monday morning, Roberts was walking along the Gun Hill public road, when he was allegedly approached by an unknown masked gunman.

He was shot multiple times about his body, and was taken to the Milton Cato Memorial Hospital, where he succumbed to his injuries yesterday afternoon. A post-mortem examination is expected to be carried out on the body to ascertain the cause of death.

Police are seeking the assistance of the public in obtaining any information that will lead to the apprehension and prosecution of the offender(s) in these matters.







