Prime Minister Dr.Ralph Gonsalves is preparing to offer assistance to sixty Cart Men as part of its COVID-19 Relief program for Vincentians.

Prime Minister, Dr. Ralph Gonsalves said the Government is preparing to offer assistance to sixty Cart Men who operate around Capital Kingstown, as part of its COVID-19 Relief program for Vincentians.

He made this statement during a ceremony which was held to present over 600 thousand dollars in grant funding to 80 entrepreneurs, who applied for grants from the PRYME Program.

The Prime Minister said they are also continuing to prepare a list to assist Vendors across the country.

He said the Government is providing assistance for other sectors which have been affected by the Novel Coronavirus and they have to also assist the Cart men because they provide an important service to people around the city.

Prime Minister Gonsalves said the Cart Men will be receiving a one-off payment of three hundred dollars.







