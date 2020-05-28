St.Vincent now has seven new recorded cases of COVID-19

There are now eleven active cases of COVID 19 in St. Vincent and the Grenadines, after seven new cases of the disease were recorded yesterday.

This follows the receipt of seventy seven (77) PCR results from the Caribbean Public Health Agency – CARPHA. The latest results were received in batches during the evening of Wednesday May 27.

The Health Services Sub-Committee says the new positive cases, all of whom had previously tested positive on rapid antibody tests, are from sixty-five tests belonging to Royal Caribbean Cruise Line (RCCL) crew members who arrived here on Tuesday, May 26th on the Vision of the Seas.

The remaining fifty-eight test results received yesterday, for the RCCL crew members were negative. There are two hundred and ninety-two (292) PCR results still outstanding for the RCCL crew members.

A total of twenty five COVID-19 cases have now been recorded here, and fourteen persons have already recovered. All of the active cases are in isolation.

RCCL Crew members who tested positive on rapid, but negative on PCR, will remain in a government approved quarantine facility, until a second PCR is conducted.

Crew members who test negative for COVID-19 on both rapid and PCR will be allowed to disembark, to continue strict quarantine in approved private accommodations (their homes or privately rented apartments), when results for all crew members have been received.

The Health Services Sub-Committee says it will endeavour to first ensure that all individuals are advised of their PCR COVID-19 results before the public is informed.







