Jet Blue and American Airlines to offer direct flights to SVG in the coming months

Persons travelling to St. Vincent and the Grenadines will benefit from additional air access, as Jet Blue Airlines will offer direct flights to New York to St. Vincent and the Grenadines next month.

Speaking on Radio on Monday, Minister of Finance Camillo Gonsalves said Jet Blue is among major airlines which have increased direct flight access to the country.

The Minister said this is an important development for the country’s tourism product.

Minister Gonsalves said American Airlines will also provide direct flights from New York and North Carolina to St. Vincent beginning in December.

The Minister also said that there are discussions with Air Canada to increase flights from Canada to St. Vincent and the Grenadines.

