Local historial says women played a critical part in the Spiritual Baptist Movement in SVG

Historian, Dr. Cleve Scott said women across St. Vincent and the Grenadines have always played an integral role in the growth of the Spiritual Baptist Faith, since its inception many years ago.

Dr. Scott made this statement during a recent edition of VC3’s Round Table Talk program which featured the four Historians who are working on the National History Project here in St. Vincent and the Grenadines.

The four Historians are: Dr. Adrian Fraser, Dr. Arnold Thomas, Dr. Michael Dennie and Dr. Cleve Scott.

Dr. Scott said women were so integrally involved in national development and the growth of the Spiritual Baptist Faith that the religion was once regarded as the Women’s Arm of the People’s Political Party in the past.

Dr. Scott said women have always played a leading role in the Spiritual Baptist faith, while this has not traditionally been the case in other religions.

Like this: Like Loading...

Related