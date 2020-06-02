COVID-19 negatively impacts Center for Enterprise Development (CED)

The Covid 19 pandemic has had a negative impact on the ability of the Center for Enterprise Development (CED) to provide a range of services that are crucial to business development in St. Vincent and the Grenadines.

This was disclosed by General Manager of the CED, Felix Lewis, as he discussed the challenges being experienced by the organization as a result of the pandemic.

Mr. Lewis said training has suffered the most severe impact, as a result of health guidelines that were implemented due to the Covid 19.

Mr. Lewis said the organization is placing heavy emphasis on the implementation of the Government’s Promoting Youth Micro Enterprises (PRYME) Program.







Share This Article: Facebook

Twitter

LinkedIn

Email

Tumblr

Print



Related