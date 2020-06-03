Fisherfolk advised to exercise caution during Hurricane Season

Fisherfolk in St. Vincent and the Grenadines have been urged to be extra careful as they are likely to be affected during the Hurricane Season.

The appeal came from Prime Minister Dr. Ralph Gonsalves during his address at the start of the Hurricane season.

Dr. Gonsalves said it is important that the Fishefolk comply with the advisories provided by Weather Officials.

He urged them not to take chances with the raging seas, as this could endanger their lives.

Prime Minister Gonsalves also urged the Fisherfolk not to venture out to Sea, once the precautions have been given by the Met Services.







