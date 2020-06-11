One thousand three hundred and twenty-one (1,321) people have already registered for the Unemployment Benefit Program being carried out by the National Insurance Services (N.I.S), as of June 5th

Prime Minister, Dr. Ralph Gonsalves said one thousand three hundred and twenty-one people have already registered for the Unemployment Benefit Program being carried out by the National Insurance Services (N.I.S), as of June 5th

He made this statement during the Face to Face program aired on NBC Radio yesterday to update the nation as the COVID-19 Pandemic continues.

The Prime Minister said one thousand and seventy-six of these claims have already been processed thus far.

He said the Government has also made arrangements and allocated the funds for the NIS to make payments to those people from the Tourism sector that are now unemployed.

The Prime Minister said people are expected to collect the Unemployment Benefit of three hundred dollars for a three month period following an amendment to the law to enable this benefit.

He said if the Unemployment Benefit program has to be extended past the three-month period, the Government will have to make contributions to ensure that this is a possibility.







