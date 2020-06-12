NEMO collaborates with local Red Cross Society to build disaster management capacity at the Community Level

The National Emergency Management Organization (NEMO) has been collaborating with the local Red Cross Society to build disaster management capacity at the Community Level.

That s according to Deputy Director of NEMO, Kenson Stoddard, who was discussing preparations for the Hurricane Season, during NBC{s Face to Face program this week.

Mr. Stoddard said NEMO will also be conducting training programs as part of this thrust.

Mr. Stoddard said NEMO is also working on programs to strengthen on-the-ground communication among people throughout the various Communities, as they work closer together in Disaster Risk Management.







