CHAMPIONS & EUROPA LEAGUES MEETING

Plans to finish this season’s Champions League and Europa League Football Season will be discussed at a meeting of UEFA’s executive committee tomorrow.

It is expected that Portugal and Germany will be confirmed as hosts for a ‘final eight’ knockout tournament in the respective competitions

The Women’s Champions League is set to take place in northern Spain. However, there has been disagreement about how the outstanding last-16 ties in the men’s competitions be resolved.

It is possible that some teams may have to give up home advantage in their Champions League and Europa League last-16 second-leg ties.







Share This Article: Facebook

Twitter

LinkedIn

Email

Tumblr

Print



Related