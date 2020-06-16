Spain’s World Cup-winning captain, I-KER Casillas has withdrawn his application for the presidency of the Spanish Football Federation.

The 39-year-old former Real Madrid goalkeeper said he was reconsidering his candidacy because of the “exceptional social, economic and health situation that our country is suffering”. More than 27,000 people with COVID-19 have died in Spain since the outbreak.

Casillas has not yet officially retired but he has not played for current club Porto since April 2019, after he had a heart attack during training. He was given a role on the club’s coaching staff in July 2019.

Casillas’ withdrawal means incumbent Luis RU-BIALES is set to be re-elected unopposed in August with a four-year mandate.







