Bayern Munich celebrated in a near-empty Stadium after securing an outstanding eighth successive German BUNDES-LIGA Football Title with a 1-nil win over WER-DER Bremen yesterday.

Polish striker, Robert Lewandowski chested down Jerome Boateng’s chipped pass to net the winner against and seal the league with two games remaining.

Bayern Munich’s 11th straight BUNDES-LIGA win put them 10 points clear of Borussia Dortmund, who have three games left. Bayern Munich finished the match with 10 men after Alphonso Davies was sent off for two yellow-card offences.

In other results yesterday, Borussia MON-CHEN-GLAD-BACH beat Wolfsburg 3-nil, Union Berlin had a 1-nil win over Paderborn, and Freiburg defeated Hertha Berlin 2-1.







