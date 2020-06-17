ENGLISH PREMIER LEAGUE FOOTBALL RESUMES

The English Premier League Football will resume today with two matches after a 100-day absence because of the coronavirus pandemic.

Aston Villa will host Sheffield United at Villa Park in London, and Champions, Manchester City will entertain Arsenal at the Etihad Stadium in Manchester.

It is the first of 92 league games that will be packed into a frantic 40 days before the season concludes on 26th July.

Fixtures will be played behind closed doors as one of a host of measures to prevent any further cases of the virus.

A minute’s silence to remember those who have died with coronavirus will be held before the first matches, while heart-shaped badges in tribute to frontline NHS staff will also be worn on kits.

For the first 12 matches of the restarted campaign, all player names on the back of shirts will be replaced by “Black Lives Matter”. This follows the death of George Floyd in the United States, which has sparked protests worldwide.







