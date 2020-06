MR ANTHONY FITZ-ALLAN HUSBANDS better known as TONEY of Brooklyn, New York formerly of Cedars and Biabou died on Tuesday June 2nd at the age of 60. The funeral takes place on Friday June 19th at Cypress Hills Cemetery, New York from 11am to 1pm. Due to the Current Covid-19 measures, a live Stream will be provided. Information for the stream can be found on Facebook on the Vincy Foreign Based Page.

