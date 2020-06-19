Director of Forestry, Fitzgerald Providence has pointed to the important role sustainable land management plays in reducing land degradation in St. Vincent and the Grenadines.

Mr. Providence highlighted the issue as this Country joined the Global Community to observe World Day to Combat Desertification and Drought on Wednesday June 17th, under the theme Food, Feed , Fibre.

He said failure to address Land Degradation will increase the Country’s vulnerability to natural hazards.

Mr. Providence is also the Focal Point for the United Nations Convention to Combat Desertification.

He outlined several practices that can be adopted in order to prevent land degradation in St. Vincent and the Grenadines.







