The Republic of China, Taiwan will be providing a soft loan of 20 million dollars for the Modern Parliament and Modern Court House projects in St.Vincent and the Grenadines.

Prime Minister, Dr. Ralph Gonslaves raised the issue during his weekly radio discussion radio program on NBC Radio

He said the Loan Authorization Bill for the project is among three bills listed to receive their first reading at the Meeting of Parliament which will be held next week Monday and Tuesday.

The Order Paper also includes a Resolution calling on Parliament to approve the regulations relating to Patient Access to Medicinal Cannabis.

The resolution will be moved by Minister of Agriculture, Forestry and Fisheries, Saboto Caesar.

There’s also a private members motion on the COVID-19 Pandemic and the management of the Economics and Social consequences of the pandemic, to be moved by Leader of Opposition, Dr. Godwin Friday.

The other bills listed to receive their first reading are The Institute of Chartered Accountants of the Eastern Caribbean Bill 2020 ; and The Friendly Societies Bill 2020.

A Select Committee Report on the Consumer Protection Bill 2020 is also expected to be presented. There are also 18 questions listed for oral answers from the Opposition and one for a written answer.







Share This Article: Facebook

Twitter

LinkedIn

Email

Tumblr

Print



Related