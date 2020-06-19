The National Geothermal project continues to persevere

Prime Minister, Dr. Ralph Gonslaves says work is continuing at the National Geothermal project at La Soufriere, despite claims circulating on social media that the mega project has failed.

Emera Caribbean Inc. and Reyk-javik Geothermal, in association with the Government of St. Vincent and the Grenadines, embarked on a 10 megawatt geothermal power plant at the foot of La Soufriere.

Dr. Gonsalves said emphasis is being placed on improving productivity at the project and that more resources will have to be invested in the project to ensure its viability.







