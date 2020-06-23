The Tourism Sector cripples under the weight of the COVID-19 pandemic

Minister of Tourism and Culture, Cecil Mckie, said the Covid 19 pandemic has severely crippled the local tourism sector, having been the most affected economic sector in St. Vincent and the Grenadines.

The assessment came in response to a question in Parliament yesterday.

Minister Mckie said what was initially expected to be a promising year for the tourism sector was brought to a swift halt as a result of the global pandemic.

Minister Mckie said the yachting sector was also significantly affected.







