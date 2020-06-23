The government of St. Vincent and the Grenadines has embarked on a number of food security initiatives in response to the economic impact of the Covid 19 pandemic on the local economy.

Minister of Agriculture, Industry and Labor, Saboto Ceasar, provided an update on these initiatives during his ministerial statement in Parliament yesterday.

Minister Ceasar said the initiatives undertaken by the government have gained recognition at the regional level.

Minister Ceasar said the Zero Hunger Trust Fund has proven to be a vital tool in addressing this country’s poverty situation.







