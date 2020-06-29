DREAM 11 ST LUCIA T10 CRICKET WEEKEND RESULTS

South Castries Lions and Central Castries Mind Hood won matches in the Dream 11 St Lucia Ten/10 Cricket Championship at the Darren Sammy Cricket Stadium at Gros Islet, St Lucia yesterday.

South Castries defeated MA-BOU-YA Constrictor by 19 runs.

The scores: South Castries Lions 93 for 6 off 10-overs; (Johnson Charles 39; Rick Smith 2 for 11, Chard Polius 2 for 23), MA-BOU-YA Constrictor 74 for 7 off 10-overs; (Chard Polius 30, Kester CHARLE-MAGNE 3 for 8, Alex Antoine 2 for 13).

Central Castries Mind Hood gained a 5-run win over Laborie Bay Royals.

The scores: Central Castries Mind Hood 93 for 9 off 10-overs; (Gaspard Prospere 27; Merlan Sammy 3 for 9, Shervin George 2 for 8), Laborie Bay Royals 88 for 6 off 10-overs; (A-WENE Edward 45, Nick Andrew 30; Jamaal James 3 for 13, KEY-GAN Arnold 2 for 10).

On Saturday, Gros Islet Cannon Blasters beat BABON-NEAU Leatherbacks by 96 runs.

The scores: Gros Islet Cannon Blasters 173 for no wicket; (Tarryck Gabriel 84 not out, Kimani Melius 73 not out), Babonneau Leatherbacks 77 for 6 off 10-overs; (Wilfried Nehemiah 21 not out; Tyrel Chicot 3 for 9).

Choiseul Clay Pots defeated MA-BOU-YA Constrictor by 10 runs.

The scores: Choiseul Clay Pots 85 for 5 off 10-overs; (Vince Smith 26, Jason Simon 20), MA-BOU-YA Constrictor 74 off 10-overs; (Denzel James 42; AL-VINAUS Simon 3 for 13, VA-LANGE St Ange 2 for 20).

Today, Choiseul Clay Pots will meet Mon Repos Stars.







