England captain Joe Root is set to miss the first Cricket Test against the West Indies next week to attend the birth of his second child.

The Test begins on 8th July and limits on player movements for the bio-secure matches mean Root will be unable to leave and immediately rejoin the squad.

Ben Stokes is set to captain England for the first time in Root’s absence. On Saturday, Root backed the all-rounder’s ability to lead the team, describing him as a “natural leader”.







