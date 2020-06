More concerns have been raised about the prevalence of Diabetes in St. Vincent and the Grenadines.

Infectious Disease Specialist, Dr. Jerrol Thompson said on Radio recently that statistics show that one in every four Vincentians are at risk of having Diabetes.

He said living with Diabetes can be difficult, as persons can develop several complications.

Dr. Thompson is urging individuals to adopt healthy lifestyles in order to prevent being diagnosed with Diabetes.







