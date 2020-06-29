Regional Airline, LIAT undergoes serious financial burden

The financial position of Regional Airline LIAT was among issues addressed on Saturday during a Meeting of the Shareholder Governments of the Airline.

Prime Minister Dr. Ralph Gonsalves, who chaired the meeting, said on Radio yesterday that four main issues were discussed during the meeting.

Prime Minister Gonsalves disclosed that LIAT owes its staff about 94 million dollars in severance and holiday payments and it is unable to pay.

Dr. Gonsalves said the Regional Airline has been plagued with several problems over the years.







