Police arrest two 21 year old robbers

Police have arrested and charged Oranson Garraway, 21 year old Labourer of Layou and Juran Alex Williams, 21 year old Electrical Assistant of Barrouallie with two (2) counts of robbery on Thursday , June 25th 2020.

According to investigations, the accused men allegedly robbed a 32 year old Self Employed man of Belair of one (1) black Samsung Galaxy J3 cellular phone and $300.00ECC in cash.

In addition, they were charged with allegedly robbing a 23 year old unemployed man also of Belair of a quantity of personal items value $800.00ECC.

The suspects allegedly used a gun in the commission of the offences. The incidents occurred on Monday, May 25th 2020 at Belair.

The defendants appeared before the Serious Offences Court to answer to the charges on Thursday , June 25th 2020.

Bail was not open to Garraway because he is presently serving a sentence. However, Williams was granted bail in the sum of $5000.00 with one (1) surety.

He was ordered to surrender all travel documents and to report to Barrouallie Police Station weekly. The matter was adjourned to Friday, September 25th 2020 .







Share This Article: Facebook

Twitter

LinkedIn

Email

Tumblr

Print



Related