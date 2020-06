Police have arrested and charged Lennox Jack, a 50-year-old Businessman of Liberty Lodge on Sunday, June 28th 2020 with the offence of Damage to Property.

According to investigations, the accused allegedly without lawful excuse damaged one (1) Orange Vehicle Clamp valve (the Property of the Government of St. Vincent and the Grenadines) by cutting the said clamp with an unknown object,. The incident occurred at the Reclamation Site in Kingstown on Friday, June 26th 2020.







