The Cabinet of St. Vincent and the Grenadines has approved an extension of the 100% waiver of VAT, import and other related duties on a number of products for the period July 1, 2020 to September 30, 2020.

A release from the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Commerce and Trade says this decision was taken, in an effort to control the prices of certain cleaning supplies during the COVID -19 pandemic.

The list of items includes: Bleach; Disinfectant; Liquid Hand Soap; Rubbing Alcohol; Oral Rehydrating Salts; Acetaminophen; Hydrogen Peroxide; Glycerin; Soap Dispensers; Bath Soap; Toilet Paper; Paper Towels; Wipes (including baby wipes); Masks (N95 and surgical); Vitamin-C and Gloves.

For further information, persons can contact the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Commerce and Trade, at telephone number 456 2060.







